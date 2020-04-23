All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1355 York St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1355 York St
Last updated May 19 2019 at 7:13 AM

1355 York St

1355 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1355 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful and newly renovated studios located near The Botanic Gardens and Cheeseman Park. New, full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Heat and A/C controlled in unit. Complementary Wifi included. Laundry on site.

We are family owned and operated. We strive to create friendly and fun communities at all our properties. We are looking for good people who will be good neighbors. Meanies need not apply! We are a very pet friendly community with a private, gated courtyard to let the dogs (and owners) run around in the sunshine.

Please call with any questions or to set up a showing. 303/918/1357

Thank you for reviewing our ad and happy apartment hunting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 York St have any available units?
1355 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 York St have?
Some of 1355 York St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1355 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 York St is pet friendly.
Does 1355 York St offer parking?
No, 1355 York St does not offer parking.
Does 1355 York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 York St have a pool?
No, 1355 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1355 York St have accessible units?
No, 1355 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 York St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 York St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University