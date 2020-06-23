135 N Logan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Pottery Barn perfection!! HUGE 1 bedroom with a 2nd bedroom option!! Must see this one! Over 1100SF plus bonus addition on the back and large workshop in the basement.



This unit is the entire main level of a historic Denver square home built in 1895! All remodeled with gorgeous finishes, gourmet kitchen with copper apron sink, corian hard surface counters and large island, Jenn-Air gas range with down draft, and 42inch custom cabinetry! Large dining room, separate living room, and private bedroom. 3/4 brand new bath with 9ft ceiling shower and great size bonus space with full size washer/dryer. Two private entrances and private tree deck in the fenced backyard. One car space off street with a garage option as well! Live in a luxury home without the high price tag! Amazing location...West Wash Park/SOBO... walk to The Hornet, Carmines on Penn, with easy access to I-25 and downtown!



Wood floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, custom built-ins, fenced front and back yards, covered front porch and grand entry with original wood staircase going to the 2nd level private unit. (The 2nd unit's living room is actually on the 3rd floor to minimize any sound coming through! Great design for a 2 family home) Brand new windows, high ceilings, and exposed brick wall! Available as soon as November 1. one year lease, pets allowed!