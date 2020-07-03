All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1338 Perry Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

1338 Perry Street

1338 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1338 Perry Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This new beautiful row home has 2 master bedroom suites, 2.5 bathroom row home is available now. This amazing home features a detached 1 car garage, hard wood floors , stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, new carpet, central heat/AC, spectacular views, private roof balcony, and so much. Schedule a showing a today! Rent is $2,335 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting/build credit). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 Pet Max. $250 per pet, Pet Deposit. $25 per month, per pet, Pet Rent. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Perry Street have any available units?
1338 Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Perry Street have?
Some of 1338 Perry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1338 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1338 Perry Street offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Perry Street offers parking.
Does 1338 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Perry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 1338 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 1338 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.

