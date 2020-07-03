1338 Perry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This new beautiful row home has 2 master bedroom suites, 2.5 bathroom row home is available now. This amazing home features a detached 1 car garage, hard wood floors , stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, new carpet, central heat/AC, spectacular views, private roof balcony, and so much. Schedule a showing a today! Rent is $2,335 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee (credit reporting/build credit). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 Pet Max. $250 per pet, Pet Deposit. $25 per month, per pet, Pet Rent. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!