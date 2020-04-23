All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1336 Stuart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1336 Stuart St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1336 Stuart St

1336 North Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1336 North Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Stunning bungalow in Denver's smoking hot West Colfax Neighborhood! Located on historic Stuart St , this meticulously renovated home features beautifully refinished wood floors, orginal wood trim, archway and crown molding. Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, islands hood, stunning cabinetry, and granite counter tops. While this historic feel of the home has been preserved, updated electric and plumbing ensures the safety and conveniences of new construction. Separate basement entrance allows for a mother in law suite or rental opportunity. Manicured backyard comes complete with pergola, garden, and mature trees. Situated perfectly between Sloans Lake Redevelopment and the W-line Light Rail. This location offers exceptional walkability to theaters, restaurants, retail, breweries, community gardens, and many other entertainment venues. For more information please contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Stuart St have any available units?
1336 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Stuart St have?
Some of 1336 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Stuart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Stuart St pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Stuart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1336 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Stuart St does offer parking.
Does 1336 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 1336 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 1336 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University