1336 Stuart St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking garage media room new construction

Stunning bungalow in Denver's smoking hot West Colfax Neighborhood! Located on historic Stuart St , this meticulously renovated home features beautifully refinished wood floors, orginal wood trim, archway and crown molding. Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances, islands hood, stunning cabinetry, and granite counter tops. While this historic feel of the home has been preserved, updated electric and plumbing ensures the safety and conveniences of new construction. Separate basement entrance allows for a mother in law suite or rental opportunity. Manicured backyard comes complete with pergola, garden, and mature trees. Situated perfectly between Sloans Lake Redevelopment and the W-line Light Rail. This location offers exceptional walkability to theaters, restaurants, retail, breweries, community gardens, and many other entertainment venues. For more information please contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com