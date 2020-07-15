All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1336 Osceola St

1336 Osceola Street · (719) 221-3130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3.5 baths, $2950 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1841 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Osceola - Property Id: 138691

OPEN HOUSE: AVAILABLE FOR A SHOWING ON JULY 9TH FROM 5:30-6:30

A stunning tri-level townhouse located just a few blocks from Sloans Lake available August 1st. This 2 bedroom with den space (measuring 9'x 9') and 3.5 bath home is a portrait of contemporary Denver Luxury. The master suite includes a spectacular walk-in closet and full bathroom! The main floor features an open, modern kitchen with gas range, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Just beyond the spacious living area lies a quaint backyard space. This fully equipped home includes a washer and dryer conveniently located on the 2nd floor for an easy commute, sprinkler system, and two private balconies, showing beautiful mountain and city views! This pristine townhouse is minutes away from Seedstock Brewery, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema! Features: Private Balconies/Roof Deck

Landscaped Front and Backyard

Stainless Steel Appliances

Pets Conditional upon Owner Approval, 2 Pet min.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138691
Property Id 138691

(RLNE5864933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Osceola St have any available units?
1336 Osceola St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Osceola St have?
Some of 1336 Osceola St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Osceola St currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Osceola St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Osceola St pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Osceola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1336 Osceola St offer parking?
No, 1336 Osceola St does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Osceola St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Osceola St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Osceola St have a pool?
No, 1336 Osceola St does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Osceola St have accessible units?
No, 1336 Osceola St does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Osceola St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Osceola St has units with dishwashers.
