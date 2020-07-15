1336 Osceola St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Osceola - Property Id: 138691



OPEN HOUSE: AVAILABLE FOR A SHOWING ON JULY 9TH FROM 5:30-6:30



A stunning tri-level townhouse located just a few blocks from Sloans Lake available August 1st. This 2 bedroom with den space (measuring 9'x 9') and 3.5 bath home is a portrait of contemporary Denver Luxury. The master suite includes a spectacular walk-in closet and full bathroom! The main floor features an open, modern kitchen with gas range, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. Just beyond the spacious living area lies a quaint backyard space. This fully equipped home includes a washer and dryer conveniently located on the 2nd floor for an easy commute, sprinkler system, and two private balconies, showing beautiful mountain and city views! This pristine townhouse is minutes away from Seedstock Brewery, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema! Features: Private Balconies/Roof Deck



Landscaped Front and Backyard



Stainless Steel Appliances



Pets Conditional upon Owner Approval, 2 Pet min.

