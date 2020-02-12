All apartments in Denver
1335 S. Ogden St.

1335 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1335 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION! Wash Park Bungalow, Modern remodel with state-of-the-art finishes. Just blocks to Wash Park, restaurants, boutiques, I 25 and more! - Open house on Sunday, November 11th from 1 to 1:30.

Please call 303-214-5084 for more information and showings!!!

Modern remodel with state-of-the-art finishes. Bright and open floor plan with wood floors throughout. Desirable Washington Park location, just minutes from Downtown Denver and ust blocks to Wash Park, restaurants, local watering holes and boutiques. Open bright floor plan with gleaming wood floors, a fireplace, a huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath (with heated floors!), & mountain views from multiple rooms, including views of Mt. Evans. Gorgeous kitchen w/ S.S. appliances, built-in-drawer microwave, granite counters and Contemporary glass back-splash. The master suite is huge w/ a lot of closet space, & a huge 5 piece bath w/ modern glass & porcelain tile. Newer windows, furnace, plumbing, insulation, electric... walk-out-basement, large but easy yard to maintain & a 1 car garage.There is a deck, fenced-in-yard, patio and balcony that makes this home perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer are included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5127496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 S. Ogden St. have any available units?
1335 S. Ogden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 S. Ogden St. have?
Some of 1335 S. Ogden St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 S. Ogden St. currently offering any rent specials?
1335 S. Ogden St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 S. Ogden St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 S. Ogden St. is pet friendly.
Does 1335 S. Ogden St. offer parking?
Yes, 1335 S. Ogden St. offers parking.
Does 1335 S. Ogden St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 S. Ogden St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 S. Ogden St. have a pool?
No, 1335 S. Ogden St. does not have a pool.
Does 1335 S. Ogden St. have accessible units?
No, 1335 S. Ogden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 S. Ogden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 S. Ogden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
