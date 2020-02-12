1335 S. Ogden St.

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION! Wash Park Bungalow, Modern remodel with state-of-the-art finishes. Just blocks to Wash Park, restaurants, boutiques, I 25 and more! - Open house on Sunday, November 11th from 1 to 1:30.



Please call 303-214-5084 for more information and showings!!!



Modern remodel with state-of-the-art finishes. Bright and open floor plan with wood floors throughout. Desirable Washington Park location, just minutes from Downtown Denver and ust blocks to Wash Park, restaurants, local watering holes and boutiques. Open bright floor plan with gleaming wood floors, a fireplace, a huge master suite w/ 5 piece bath (with heated floors!), & mountain views from multiple rooms, including views of Mt. Evans. Gorgeous kitchen w/ S.S. appliances, built-in-drawer microwave, granite counters and Contemporary glass back-splash. The master suite is huge w/ a lot of closet space, & a huge 5 piece bath w/ modern glass & porcelain tile. Newer windows, furnace, plumbing, insulation, electric... walk-out-basement, large but easy yard to maintain & a 1 car garage.There is a deck, fenced-in-yard, patio and balcony that makes this home perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer are included.



No Cats Allowed



