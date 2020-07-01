All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1332 N Williams St #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1332 N Williams St #101
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1332 N Williams St #101

1332 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1332 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit #101 Available 04/06/20 2bd/1.5ba condo steps from Cheesman Park - $2,050 - Property Id: 242217

Modern 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo one block from Cheesman Park!

Almost 1,000 square feet, condo boasts a modern open floor plan, granite countertops, cherry hardwood floors, spacious in-unit laundry room, large bedrooms with big closets, an additional storage unit in the building, washer/dryer in-unit, and one dedicated off-street parking space. Quiet building with only 12 units in total.

Showings available now. 12-month lease, somewhat flexible April move-in, earliest availability is 04/06. Rent also includes many utilities; Exterior Maintenance, Fitness Facility, Heat, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water, Community WiFi. Tenant is responsible for paying Electricity and Gas.

You will be walking distance to the Denver Botanic Gardens, plenty of eateries, coffee shops, and just a few minutes' drive away from City Park, Denver Zoo, and Downtown.

Rent includes one storage unit and one dedicated off-street parking spot. Pet allowed with an additional pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242217
Property Id 242217

(RLNE5635437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 N Williams St #101 have any available units?
1332 N Williams St #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 N Williams St #101 have?
Some of 1332 N Williams St #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 N Williams St #101 currently offering any rent specials?
1332 N Williams St #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 N Williams St #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 N Williams St #101 is pet friendly.
Does 1332 N Williams St #101 offer parking?
Yes, 1332 N Williams St #101 offers parking.
Does 1332 N Williams St #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 N Williams St #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 N Williams St #101 have a pool?
No, 1332 N Williams St #101 does not have a pool.
Does 1332 N Williams St #101 have accessible units?
No, 1332 N Williams St #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 N Williams St #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 N Williams St #101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University