1332 N Williams St #101

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Unit #101 Available 04/06/20 2bd/1.5ba condo steps from Cheesman Park - $2,050



Modern 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo one block from Cheesman Park!



Almost 1,000 square feet, condo boasts a modern open floor plan, granite countertops, cherry hardwood floors, spacious in-unit laundry room, large bedrooms with big closets, an additional storage unit in the building, washer/dryer in-unit, and one dedicated off-street parking space. Quiet building with only 12 units in total.



Showings available now. 12-month lease, somewhat flexible April move-in, earliest availability is 04/06. Rent also includes many utilities; Exterior Maintenance, Fitness Facility, Heat, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal, Water, Community WiFi. Tenant is responsible for paying Electricity and Gas.



You will be walking distance to the Denver Botanic Gardens, plenty of eateries, coffee shops, and just a few minutes' drive away from City Park, Denver Zoo, and Downtown.



Rent includes one storage unit and one dedicated off-street parking spot. Pet allowed with an additional pet deposit.

Property Id 242217



