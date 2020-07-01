1331 Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Rare Congress Park End-Unit Townhome in the perfect location. This nearly new home is drenched in light and features quartz counters, Bosch appliances, upgraded marble backsplash, and much more. Two large bedrooms, 2 well-appointed bathrooms, as well as a TWO car attached garage. The large master bedroom easily fits a king-size bed. Relax on your private rooftop deck or BBQ on your private balcony off the living room. The rooftop is even plumbed for a hot tub. Live walking distance to all restaurants in Congress Park (Snooze, Blue Pan, Cerebral Brewery, To the Wind Bistro, 12th @ Madison, etc.) and shops (Trader Joe''s, Sprouts, etc.) City Park is only a few blocks away. This is a fantastic home in an absolutely wonderful location. Welcome home.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12676482



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223893)