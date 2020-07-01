All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

1331 Jackson St

1331 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rare Congress Park End-Unit Townhome in the perfect location. This nearly new home is drenched in light and features quartz counters, Bosch appliances, upgraded marble backsplash, and much more. Two large bedrooms, 2 well-appointed bathrooms, as well as a TWO car attached garage. The large master bedroom easily fits a king-size bed. Relax on your private rooftop deck or BBQ on your private balcony off the living room. The rooftop is even plumbed for a hot tub. Live walking distance to all restaurants in Congress Park (Snooze, Blue Pan, Cerebral Brewery, To the Wind Bistro, 12th @ Madison, etc.) and shops (Trader Joe''s, Sprouts, etc.) City Park is only a few blocks away. This is a fantastic home in an absolutely wonderful location. Welcome home.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12676482

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Jackson St have any available units?
1331 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Jackson St have?
Some of 1331 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Is 1331 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Jackson St is not pet friendly.
Does 1331 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Jackson St offers parking.
Does 1331 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Jackson St have a pool?
Yes, 1331 Jackson St has a pool.
Does 1331 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1331 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.

