All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1330 Elizabeth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1330 Elizabeth Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1330 Elizabeth Street

1330 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1330 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Available 05/15/19 1330 Elizabeth St - Property Id: 115906

Right in the heart of Congress Park. Walking distance to Shells and Sauce, Tattered Cover, Cafe Max, The Blue Bird Theater, and Twist and Shout, City Park Jazz, Cheeseman Park.

This unit is privately owned and newly renovated. Includes washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, AC, and lots of closet space. Side yard has a community BBQ and outdoor deck. Great space for a working professional.

Tenant responsible for electric, internet/cable.

Sorry, no pets.

Email for more information or for showing. The apartment is currently rented, so showing may be coordinated with other interested renters. Flexible move in date, may be available before May 15!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115906
Property Id 115906

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4846058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Elizabeth Street have any available units?
1330 Elizabeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Elizabeth Street have?
Some of 1330 Elizabeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Elizabeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Elizabeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Elizabeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Elizabeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1330 Elizabeth Street offer parking?
No, 1330 Elizabeth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Elizabeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Elizabeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Elizabeth Street have a pool?
No, 1330 Elizabeth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Elizabeth Street have accessible units?
No, 1330 Elizabeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Elizabeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Elizabeth Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University