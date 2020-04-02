1330 Elizabeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access media room

Available 05/15/19 1330 Elizabeth St - Property Id: 115906



Right in the heart of Congress Park. Walking distance to Shells and Sauce, Tattered Cover, Cafe Max, The Blue Bird Theater, and Twist and Shout, City Park Jazz, Cheeseman Park.



This unit is privately owned and newly renovated. Includes washer/dryer in the unit, dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, AC, and lots of closet space. Side yard has a community BBQ and outdoor deck. Great space for a working professional.



Tenant responsible for electric, internet/cable.



Sorry, no pets.



Email for more information or for showing. The apartment is currently rented, so showing may be coordinated with other interested renters. Flexible move in date, may be available before May 15!

