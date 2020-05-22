All apartments in Denver
133 Holly Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

133 Holly Street

133 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 Holly Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Gorgeous home in Hill Top / Crestmoor!

This stunning 2 bed, 2 bath home with 1098 square feet is everything you've been looking for! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen is complete with all appliances. Enjoy spending quality time in the Colorado sun in the fenced back yard. Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.

Located in the Hill Top/ Crestmoor neighborhood, this home offers easy access to Cherry Creek. Shopping and dining are minutes away at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Downtown Denver is only minutes away. Rose Medical Center, Denver Zoo, and the Denver Botanical Gardens are a quick drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-25 from Colorado Blvd.

Dogs 40lbs or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit!

Trash is included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Holly Street have any available units?
133 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 133 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 133 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 133 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
