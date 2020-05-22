133 Holly Street

Amenities

Gorgeous home in Hill Top / Crestmoor!



This stunning 2 bed, 2 bath home with 1098 square feet is everything you've been looking for! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen is complete with all appliances. Enjoy spending quality time in the Colorado sun in the fenced back yard. Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.



Located in the Hill Top/ Crestmoor neighborhood, this home offers easy access to Cherry Creek. Shopping and dining are minutes away at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Downtown Denver is only minutes away. Rose Medical Center, Denver Zoo, and the Denver Botanical Gardens are a quick drive away. Travel is easy with access to I-25 from Colorado Blvd.



Dogs 40lbs or less are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit!



Trash is included in the rent.



