1328 Mariposa Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

All utilities included in this unique garden level Santa Fe art district/Lincoln Park location, close to everything!! Spacious garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath with laundry in half of a duplex.



Has a remodeled kitchen, updated bathroom, remote lighting, large living room and huge bedroom with large closet. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Lots of space for working from home or creating. There is a shared back yard with a patio. Parking is street parking with a permit for the neighborhood.



The place is in close quarters with the neighbors. We ask that any person interested in the place be considerate of the people and the neighborhood. The people who live above are very nice and have been living there for the last 7 years. They are very respectful and we would ask the new tenant be the same.



Water, electricity, gas included. No smoking anything inside the unit.



Check out the video walk through or email for a link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Nu4G6OZA_Q



If you're interested in coming by to do a walk though please text or email.