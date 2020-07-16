All apartments in Denver
1328 Mariposa Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

1328 Mariposa Street

1328 Mariposa Street · (970) 388-0001
Location

1328 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
All utilities included in this unique garden level Santa Fe art district/Lincoln Park location, close to everything!! Spacious garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath with laundry in half of a duplex.

Has a remodeled kitchen, updated bathroom, remote lighting, large living room and huge bedroom with large closet. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Lots of space for working from home or creating. There is a shared back yard with a patio. Parking is street parking with a permit for the neighborhood.

The place is in close quarters with the neighbors. We ask that any person interested in the place be considerate of the people and the neighborhood. The people who live above are very nice and have been living there for the last 7 years. They are very respectful and we would ask the new tenant be the same.

Water, electricity, gas included. No smoking anything inside the unit.

Check out the video walk through or email for a link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Nu4G6OZA_Q

If you're interested in coming by to do a walk though please text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Mariposa Street have any available units?
1328 Mariposa Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 Mariposa Street have?
Some of 1328 Mariposa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Mariposa Street is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Mariposa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Mariposa Street offers parking.
Does 1328 Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Mariposa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 1328 Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 1328 Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
