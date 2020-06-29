Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

1327 Steele Street #302 Available 10/01/19 Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Congress Park - Look no further! This beautiful top floor condo in Congress Park has it all. With a newly renovated kitchen boasting stainless appliances, this home is sure to please. Enjoy the lovely hardwood floors throughout the living area, an in unit washer & dryer, and off street parking. Close to Cheeseman Park, restaurants, bars, shops and so much more. Call us today to schedule your showing. This gem won't last!



-Water & trash included. Tenant pays electricity, internet and cable.

-Sorry, no cats. Dogs under 35lbs subject to owner's approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5177454)