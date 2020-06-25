All apartments in Denver
1320 Winona Ct
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

1320 Winona Ct

1320 Winona Court · (720) 500-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 Winona Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive). Close to public transportation, parks, trails, and bike paths. Great location to enjoy all Denver has to offer!

Tastefully remodeled with new paint and flooring. The kitchen has new cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been redone with new tiles, fixtures, and vanity. Nice open floor plan with big windows nicely landscaped front and back yard. Great opportunity for sure, schedule a showing today!

Pet-friendly on a case by case basis. $250 per fee per pet, no pet rent, or additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Winona Ct have any available units?
1320 Winona Ct has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Winona Ct have?
Some of 1320 Winona Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Winona Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Winona Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Winona Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Winona Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Winona Ct offer parking?
No, 1320 Winona Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Winona Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Winona Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Winona Ct have a pool?
No, 1320 Winona Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Winona Ct have accessible units?
No, 1320 Winona Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Winona Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Winona Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
