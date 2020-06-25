1320 Winona Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Denver! Conveniently located near Sloan's lake, and all of Denver's hottest neighborhoods, LoHi, HiLo, RiNo, and downtown (less than a 10 min drive). Close to public transportation, parks, trails, and bike paths. Great location to enjoy all Denver has to offer!



Tastefully remodeled with new paint and flooring. The kitchen has new cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has been redone with new tiles, fixtures, and vanity. Nice open floor plan with big windows nicely landscaped front and back yard. Great opportunity for sure, schedule a showing today!



Pet-friendly on a case by case basis. $250 per fee per pet, no pet rent, or additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.