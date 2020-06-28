1319 Josephine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Updated Victorian Home, 5 bedrooms 3 bath, 3100 finished sq ft with fenced in back yard and detached garage along with 3 additional parking spots.

Beautiful period wood work through out and gorgeous stain glass windows,plus hardwood floors. Formal dining room has bay windows bringing the best ambiance for all your dinner parties!

Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and gas stove with plenty of kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom includes large walk in closet,balcony, gas fire place and large sitting room. Back yard is great for the summer entertaining, fenced in back yard has a large fruit producing grape vine! This home is located in the Bromwell Elementary School District!!! Front loading washer and dryer included.

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia by email Patricia@woodruffpm.com or by calling 720 882-8040