All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1319 Josephine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1319 Josephine St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:44 AM

1319 Josephine St

1319 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1319 Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated Victorian Home, 5 bedrooms 3 bath, 3100 finished sq ft with fenced in back yard and detached garage along with 3 additional parking spots.
Beautiful period wood work through out and gorgeous stain glass windows,plus hardwood floors. Formal dining room has bay windows bringing the best ambiance for all your dinner parties!
Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and gas stove with plenty of kitchen cabinets. Master bedroom includes large walk in closet,balcony, gas fire place and large sitting room. Back yard is great for the summer entertaining, fenced in back yard has a large fruit producing grape vine! This home is located in the Bromwell Elementary School District!!! Front loading washer and dryer included.
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia by email Patricia@woodruffpm.com or by calling 720 882-8040

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Josephine St have any available units?
1319 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Josephine St have?
Some of 1319 Josephine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Josephine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Josephine St is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 1319 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Josephine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 1319 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 1319 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Josephine St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University