All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1313 STEELE ST - 402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1313 STEELE ST - 402
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM

1313 STEELE ST - 402

1313 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have any available units?
1313 STEELE ST - 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1313 STEELE ST - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
1313 STEELE ST - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 STEELE ST - 402 pet-friendly?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 offer parking?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not offer parking.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have a pool?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not have a pool.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have accessible units?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 STEELE ST - 402 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 STEELE ST - 402 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University