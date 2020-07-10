All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1304 S Pearl Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1304 S Pearl Apt 2
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1304 S Pearl Apt 2

1304 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1304 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming S Pearl street apt steps from light rail - Property Id: 32784

Charming spacious 1 bedroom apartment with oak floors throughout and exposed brick wall in living room. Space for working at home.
Updated bathroom and counters in the kitchen.
Large eat-in kitchen, bedroom has a large closet and there are 3 additional closets throughout the apartment.
Rent Includes off-street parking, heating, central AC, water, washer/dryer access and trash.
4 blocks from Washington Park, 20 yards from light rail at Washington & Louisiana.
Enjoy walking to numerous restaurants and boutiques on Pearl St.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32784
Property Id 32784

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have any available units?
1304 S Pearl Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have?
Some of 1304 S Pearl Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 S Pearl Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 S Pearl Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University