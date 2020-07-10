1304 S Pearl Apt 2

Amenities
Charming S Pearl street apt steps from light rail - Property Id: 32784
Charming spacious 1 bedroom apartment with oak floors throughout and exposed brick wall in living room. Space for working at home.
Updated bathroom and counters in the kitchen.
Large eat-in kitchen, bedroom has a large closet and there are 3 additional closets throughout the apartment.
Rent Includes off-street parking, heating, central AC, water, washer/dryer access and trash.
4 blocks from Washington Park, 20 yards from light rail at Washington & Louisiana.
Enjoy walking to numerous restaurants and boutiques on Pearl St.
No Pets Allowed
