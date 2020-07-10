1304 S Pearl Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming S Pearl street apt steps from light rail - Property Id: 32784



Charming spacious 1 bedroom apartment with oak floors throughout and exposed brick wall in living room. Space for working at home.

Updated bathroom and counters in the kitchen.

Large eat-in kitchen, bedroom has a large closet and there are 3 additional closets throughout the apartment.

Rent Includes off-street parking, heating, central AC, water, washer/dryer access and trash.

4 blocks from Washington Park, 20 yards from light rail at Washington & Louisiana.

Enjoy walking to numerous restaurants and boutiques on Pearl St.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32784

No Pets Allowed



