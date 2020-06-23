1301 Utica St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Close to everything Metro Denver has to offer!

This corner home located near Sloan's Lake is minutes from downtown, light rail, bike paths, mountains, shopping, entertainment venues, parks & schools.



This house features two full units with hardwood floors throughout. Upper unit has two bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace in the living area, updated kitchen with gas range & attached microwave, dishwasher, disposal, lots of cabinet space, energy efficient windows and two stage Train gas furnace.



The lower level features a complete 2nd kitchen with full size refrigerator, full bath with shower and tub. It also features a bedroom and a second large room which can be used as a living room or a 4th bedroom.



Laundry room comes with washer dryer.

The large back yard has a 6ft privacy fence, mature landscaping, sprinkler system and a two car detached garage.



Rent is $2700 with $2700 deposit. Trash pick-up and one small dog included. Utilities not included.



This home will not last long.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.



Utilities not included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2019. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and two car garage with auto door opener. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CasaNueva Properties at 303-437-3555 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.