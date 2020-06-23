All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1301 Utica St

1301 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Close to everything Metro Denver has to offer!
This corner home located near Sloan's Lake is minutes from downtown, light rail, bike paths, mountains, shopping, entertainment venues, parks & schools.

This house features two full units with hardwood floors throughout. Upper unit has two bedrooms, a wood burning fireplace in the living area, updated kitchen with gas range & attached microwave, dishwasher, disposal, lots of cabinet space, energy efficient windows and two stage Train gas furnace.

The lower level features a complete 2nd kitchen with full size refrigerator, full bath with shower and tub. It also features a bedroom and a second large room which can be used as a living room or a 4th bedroom.

Laundry room comes with washer dryer.
The large back yard has a 6ft privacy fence, mature landscaping, sprinkler system and a two car detached garage.

Rent is $2700 with $2700 deposit. Trash pick-up and one small dog included. Utilities not included.

This home will not last long.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Denver. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and two car garage with auto door opener. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $2,700/month rent. $2,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CasaNueva Properties at 303-437-3555 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

