1301 Speer Boulevard

1006 Available 07/15/19 FOR RENT: Denver, Colorado (13th & Speer), FULLY FURNISHED 1Bed/Bath with 1 parking space, $1995 a month includes ALL utilities (heat, water, trash, and wifi). Flexible short term rental available terms from 3-9 months. BREATHTAKING CITY VIEWS! Open kitchen/dining room/living room floor plan with east facing unobstructed views of downtown and city capital from large balcony. TONS of closet space with a large oversized walk in closet! Pet friendly with $250 refundable pet deposit. Amenities include grocery store in building as well as clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi, tanning salon and business office. Minutes to Denver Convention Center, Downtown, and Denver Health, bus and light rail (with connections to DTC, South Denver, West Denver, and Downtown). Contact me directly 720 666 9805 or use this link to make an appointment: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1301-speer-blvd-denver-co-80204-usa-unit-1006/bc079349-0e5d-47c1-bceb-87b9fd4119d4



