Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

1301 Speer Boulevard

1301 North Speer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1301 North Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1006 Available 07/15/19 FOR RENT: Denver, Colorado (13th & Speer), FULLY FURNISHED 1Bed/Bath with 1 parking space, $1995 a month includes ALL utilities (heat, water, trash, and wifi). Flexible short term rental available terms from 3-9 months. BREATHTAKING CITY VIEWS! Open kitchen/dining room/living room floor plan with east facing unobstructed views of downtown and city capital from large balcony. TONS of closet space with a large oversized walk in closet! Pet friendly with $250 refundable pet deposit. Amenities include grocery store in building as well as clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, gym, jacuzzi, tanning salon and business office. Minutes to Denver Convention Center, Downtown, and Denver Health, bus and light rail (with connections to DTC, South Denver, West Denver, and Downtown). Contact me directly 720 666 9805 or use this link to make an appointment: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1301-speer-blvd-denver-co-80204-usa-unit-1006/bc079349-0e5d-47c1-bceb-87b9fd4119d4

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1301-speer-blvd-denver-co-80204-usa-unit-1006/bc079349-0e5d-47c1-bceb-87b9fd4119d4

(RLNE5005620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Speer Boulevard have any available units?
1301 Speer Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Speer Boulevard have?
Some of 1301 Speer Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Speer Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Speer Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Speer Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Speer Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Speer Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Speer Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1301 Speer Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Speer Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Speer Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Speer Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1301 Speer Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1301 Speer Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Speer Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Speer Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
