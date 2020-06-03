All apartments in Denver
1301 Speer Blvd-308

1301 Speer Boulevard · (719) 375-2155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Tour in 3D now at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x8jgHuPfN3V. Awesome mountain views from your 1bd condo Denver Tower. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar opens into family room. Fresh paint throughout. Excellent amenities shared w/Parkway towers (pool, fitness center, club room, theater room, coffee bar). Secure access building. 1 covered space in parking garage & more spaces available for purchase. Perfect location borders Downtown and Golden Triangle. Pet Friendly.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE

- Standard Security Deposit equal to 1 month rent
- 12 month or longer lease term desired

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have any available units?
1301 Speer Blvd-308 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have?
Some of 1301 Speer Blvd-308's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Speer Blvd-308 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Speer Blvd-308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Speer Blvd-308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 does offer parking.
Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have a pool?
Yes, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 has a pool.
Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Speer Blvd-308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Speer Blvd-308 has units with dishwashers.
