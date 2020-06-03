1301 Speer Blvd-308

Amenities

Tour in 3D now at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x8jgHuPfN3V. Awesome mountain views from your 1bd condo Denver Tower. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar opens into family room. Fresh paint throughout. Excellent amenities shared w/Parkway towers (pool, fitness center, club room, theater room, coffee bar). Secure access building. 1 covered space in parking garage & more spaces available for purchase. Perfect location borders Downtown and Golden Triangle. Pet Friendly.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE



- Standard Security Deposit equal to 1 month rent

- 12 month or longer lease term desired