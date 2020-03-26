1300 Syracuse St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Spanish Style House - Property Id: 98965



Beautiful Spanish style home for rent. 2 bed, 1 bath 1150SqFt near 13th and Syracuse St. Formal dining room with ceiling fan. Full kitchen with lots of counter space and storage, gas oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Formal living room with gas fireplace, a carpeted back/TV room with lots of natural light, mud room with washer/dryer and storage. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Beautiful back yard and patio with privacy fence and bonus shed/living space (with AC). Oversized one car attached garage and 2 additional off-street parking spaces. NO SMOKING



Easy drive downtown, Lowery Town Center and Stapleton Town Center, close to 4 grocery stores and dozens of restaurants and shops. Walking distance to many parks, dog parks and coffee shops.

