All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1300 Syracuse St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1300 Syracuse St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1300 Syracuse St

1300 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Spanish Style House - Property Id: 98965

Beautiful Spanish style home for rent. 2 bed, 1 bath 1150SqFt near 13th and Syracuse St. Formal dining room with ceiling fan. Full kitchen with lots of counter space and storage, gas oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher. Formal living room with gas fireplace, a carpeted back/TV room with lots of natural light, mud room with washer/dryer and storage. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Beautiful back yard and patio with privacy fence and bonus shed/living space (with AC). Oversized one car attached garage and 2 additional off-street parking spaces. NO SMOKING

Easy drive downtown, Lowery Town Center and Stapleton Town Center, close to 4 grocery stores and dozens of restaurants and shops. Walking distance to many parks, dog parks and coffee shops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98965
Property Id 98965

(RLNE4687989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Syracuse St have any available units?
1300 Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Syracuse St have?
Some of 1300 Syracuse St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Syracuse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Syracuse St is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Syracuse St offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Syracuse St offers parking.
Does 1300 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Syracuse St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 1300 Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 1300 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Syracuse St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University