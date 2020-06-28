All apartments in Denver
1289 South Raritan Street

1289 South Raritan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1289 South Raritan Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated bathroom and a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast nook! Spacious backyard & Outdoor patio! Dedicated driveway for off-street parking! Backyard shed for additional storage! This home is a 10-minute drive to Downtown Denver with easy access to Santa Fe Blvd and I-25! Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and bars on South Broadway and Old South Pearl. Also a great home for students - just a 10-minute drive to DU or the Auraria Campus! Schools: Godsman Elementary, Grant Middle, Abraham Lincoln High.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 South Raritan Street have any available units?
1289 South Raritan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 South Raritan Street have?
Some of 1289 South Raritan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 South Raritan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1289 South Raritan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 South Raritan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 South Raritan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1289 South Raritan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1289 South Raritan Street offers parking.
Does 1289 South Raritan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 South Raritan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 South Raritan Street have a pool?
No, 1289 South Raritan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1289 South Raritan Street have accessible units?
No, 1289 South Raritan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 South Raritan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1289 South Raritan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
