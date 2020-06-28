1289 South Raritan Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Updated bathroom and a kitchen with a pantry and breakfast nook! Spacious backyard & Outdoor patio! Dedicated driveway for off-street parking! Backyard shed for additional storage! This home is a 10-minute drive to Downtown Denver with easy access to Santa Fe Blvd and I-25! Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and bars on South Broadway and Old South Pearl. Also a great home for students - just a 10-minute drive to DU or the Auraria Campus! Schools: Godsman Elementary, Grant Middle, Abraham Lincoln High.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.