All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1276 N Corona St Apt B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1276 N Corona St Apt B3
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

1276 N Corona St Apt B3

1276 North Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1276 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a one bedroom unit and is shared with roommates. Entire basement is available and all utilities included in the rent. One bed and one bath.
This building features lots of charm and is in excellent condition. No parking spaces for this unit.
Remodeled inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have any available units?
1276 N Corona St Apt B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 currently offering any rent specials?
1276 N Corona St Apt B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 pet-friendly?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 offer parking?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not offer parking.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have a pool?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not have a pool.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have accessible units?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University