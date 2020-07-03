1276 North Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218 Capitol Hill
Amenities
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a one bedroom unit and is shared with roommates. Entire basement is available and all utilities included in the rent. One bed and one bath. This building features lots of charm and is in excellent condition. No parking spaces for this unit. Remodeled inside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 have any available units?
1276 N Corona St Apt B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1276 N Corona St Apt B3 currently offering any rent specials?
1276 N Corona St Apt B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.