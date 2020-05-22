All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

1271 Monaco Pkwy

1271 Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$200 OFF JUNE RENT!!! (immediate move ins)

This Unique and Beautiful Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood while still enjoying convenient access to all of what Denver has to offer.

AVAIL 06/18/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/4BA located in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood of Denver
Additional 4th Bedroom or Dining Room
Magnificent Entry with Vaulted Ceilings
Grand Staircase with Balcony
Cozy Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Tons of Kitchen Storage
Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
Large, Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Large Windows with Tons of Natural Light
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom
2,502 Square Feet
3 Levels with Finished Basement
Washer/Dryer
Solar Panels - Affordable & Efficient Electric Bills
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage
Large, Enclosed, & Secluded Yard with Turf - Low Maintenance!

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Pablo's Coffee, and Hot Chick A Latte Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Little Dragon, QDOBA, Snooze, and Denver Biscuit Company. Nearby parks include Monclair Park, Mayfair Park, and Denison Park. Grocery stores nearby include King Soopers, Safeway, and Marcyzk Fine Foods.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit & $15/month Pet Rent (1 max, 30 pound limit)

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Solar Panels for Energy Efficiencies!

$2,895 Rent/month - $2,895 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

Denver County 1 Schools
Elem: Palmer
Middle: Hill
HS: George Washington

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have any available units?
1271 Monaco Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have?
Some of 1271 Monaco Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Monaco Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Monaco Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Monaco Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1271 Monaco Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1271 Monaco Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1271 Monaco Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have a pool?
No, 1271 Monaco Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1271 Monaco Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Monaco Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Monaco Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
