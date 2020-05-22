1271 Monaco Pkwy

Amenities
$200 OFF JUNE RENT!!! (immediate move ins)
This Unique and Beautiful Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood while still enjoying convenient access to all of what Denver has to offer.
AVAIL 06/18/2019
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
3BR/4BA located in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood of Denver
Additional 4th Bedroom or Dining Room
Magnificent Entry with Vaulted Ceilings
Grand Staircase with Balcony
Cozy Fireplace
Hardwood Floors
Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!
Tons of Kitchen Storage
Gas Range w/ Vented Hood
Large, Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Large Windows with Tons of Natural Light
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom
2,502 Square Feet
3 Levels with Finished Basement
Washer/Dryer
Solar Panels - Affordable & Efficient Electric Bills
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage
Large, Enclosed, & Secluded Yard with Turf - Low Maintenance!
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Pablo's Coffee, and Hot Chick A Latte Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Little Dragon, QDOBA, Snooze, and Denver Biscuit Company. Nearby parks include Monclair Park, Mayfair Park, and Denison Park. Grocery stores nearby include King Soopers, Safeway, and Marcyzk Fine Foods.
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit & $15/month Pet Rent (1 max, 30 pound limit)
Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Solar Panels for Energy Efficiencies!
$2,895 Rent/month - $2,895 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
Denver County 1 Schools
Elem: Palmer
Middle: Hill
HS: George Washington
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.