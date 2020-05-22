1271 Monaco Pkwy

Amenities

This Unique and Beautiful Denver Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood while still enjoying convenient access to all of what Denver has to offer.



AVAIL 06/18/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

3BR/4BA located in the heart of the Historic Montclair neighborhood of Denver

Additional 4th Bedroom or Dining Room

Magnificent Entry with Vaulted Ceilings

Grand Staircase with Balcony

Cozy Fireplace

Hardwood Floors

Island in Kitchen - Great for Entertaining!

Tons of Kitchen Storage

Gas Range w/ Vented Hood

Large, Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Large Windows with Tons of Natural Light

Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets and Attached Bathroom

2,502 Square Feet

3 Levels with Finished Basement

Washer/Dryer

Solar Panels - Affordable & Efficient Electric Bills

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage

Large, Enclosed, & Secluded Yard with Turf - Low Maintenance!



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Pablo's Coffee, and Hot Chick A Latte Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include Little Dragon, QDOBA, Snooze, and Denver Biscuit Company. Nearby parks include Monclair Park, Mayfair Park, and Denison Park. Grocery stores nearby include King Soopers, Safeway, and Marcyzk Fine Foods.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit & $15/month Pet Rent (1 max, 30 pound limit)



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Solar Panels for Energy Efficiencies!



$2,895 Rent/month - $2,895 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



Denver County 1 Schools

Elem: Palmer

Middle: Hill

HS: George Washington



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.