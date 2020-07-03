1267 Quitman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Quitman Cottage - Property Id: 12681



This beautiful home is located just south of Sloan's Lake in one of Denver's hottest developing neighborhoods. It features hardwood floors in the living space, tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen, ample cabinetry, a gas range, microwave, refrigerator w/ ice maker, dishwasher and disposal.



Steps from the W Line Light Rail and Lakewood Gulch, the home has 1890's charm with modern amenities; a well-equipped bathroom with a glass shower door, tile floors and backsplashes, an Elfa Closet, central air conditioning, a WIFI enabled thermostat and High Efficiency, front-load Whirlpool Washer/Dryer are included.



Landscaping is the Landlord's job. Enjoy the covered front and back patios, large backyard and rear entry cellar for storage. Auraria Campus, Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, the Highlands, Union Station and Downtown are within 14 minutes by commuter train or 10 minutes by car.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12681

Property Id 12681



(RLNE5369892)