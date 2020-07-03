All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 14 2020

1267 Quitman Street

1267 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1267 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Quitman Cottage - Property Id: 12681

This beautiful home is located just south of Sloan's Lake in one of Denver's hottest developing neighborhoods. It features hardwood floors in the living space, tile floors and granite countertops in the kitchen, ample cabinetry, a gas range, microwave, refrigerator w/ ice maker, dishwasher and disposal.

Steps from the W Line Light Rail and Lakewood Gulch, the home has 1890's charm with modern amenities; a well-equipped bathroom with a glass shower door, tile floors and backsplashes, an Elfa Closet, central air conditioning, a WIFI enabled thermostat and High Efficiency, front-load Whirlpool Washer/Dryer are included.

Landscaping is the Landlord's job. Enjoy the covered front and back patios, large backyard and rear entry cellar for storage. Auraria Campus, Mile High Stadium, Pepsi Center, the Highlands, Union Station and Downtown are within 14 minutes by commuter train or 10 minutes by car.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12681
Property Id 12681

(RLNE5369892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Quitman Street have any available units?
1267 Quitman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 Quitman Street have?
Some of 1267 Quitman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Quitman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Quitman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Quitman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 Quitman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1267 Quitman Street offer parking?
No, 1267 Quitman Street does not offer parking.
Does 1267 Quitman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1267 Quitman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Quitman Street have a pool?
Yes, 1267 Quitman Street has a pool.
Does 1267 Quitman Street have accessible units?
No, 1267 Quitman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Quitman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 Quitman Street has units with dishwashers.

