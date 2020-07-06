All apartments in Denver
Location

1267 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Sizable & Great Priced Two Bedroom: Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263171

Updated finishes like wood plank flooring, tile backsplashes, new appliances, and track lighting in three apartment size options: studio, one and two bedrooms . An amazing Cap Hill location that puts you close to cool shops, pubs, and restaurants.

Community Features:
Resident Community Room with TV, Ping Pong, Kitchen Area & Shuffleboard | Incredible City and Mountain Views* | Seasonal Pool with Sun Deck | Outdoor BBQ Area | Laundry Available on Every Floor | Private Parking Available|

Recently Renovated:
Upgraded Black Appliances | Custom Cabinetry | Dishwasher| Ceramic Tile Back-Splashes | Bathrooms with Plentiful Storage Space | Large Living Areas | Large Walk-In Closets | Linen Closets | Central Heat & Air | Balconies* | Extra Storage Available | Indoor Bike Storage

Central Location:
3 Blocks from Cheesman Park | 2 Blocks from Thump Coffee, Whole Foods, Park Tavern | 8-Minute Drive to Downtown Denver | Near The Fillmore Theater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263171
Property Id 263171

(RLNE5706951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 N Downing St have any available units?
1267 N Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1267 N Downing St have?
Some of 1267 N Downing St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 N Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
1267 N Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 N Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1267 N Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 1267 N Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 1267 N Downing St offers parking.
Does 1267 N Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 N Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 N Downing St have a pool?
Yes, 1267 N Downing St has a pool.
Does 1267 N Downing St have accessible units?
No, 1267 N Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 N Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 N Downing St has units with dishwashers.

