1267 N Downing St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage media room

Sizable & Great Priced Two Bedroom: Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263171



Updated finishes like wood plank flooring, tile backsplashes, new appliances, and track lighting in three apartment size options: studio, one and two bedrooms . An amazing Cap Hill location that puts you close to cool shops, pubs, and restaurants.



Community Features:

Resident Community Room with TV, Ping Pong, Kitchen Area & Shuffleboard | Incredible City and Mountain Views* | Seasonal Pool with Sun Deck | Outdoor BBQ Area | Laundry Available on Every Floor | Private Parking Available|



Recently Renovated:

Upgraded Black Appliances | Custom Cabinetry | Dishwasher| Ceramic Tile Back-Splashes | Bathrooms with Plentiful Storage Space | Large Living Areas | Large Walk-In Closets | Linen Closets | Central Heat & Air | Balconies* | Extra Storage Available | Indoor Bike Storage



Central Location:

3 Blocks from Cheesman Park | 2 Blocks from Thump Coffee, Whole Foods, Park Tavern | 8-Minute Drive to Downtown Denver | Near The Fillmore Theater

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263171

Property Id 263171



(RLNE5706951)