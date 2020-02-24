1263 Quitman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 2 bed, 1 bath Duplex half a block from Light Rail and Dry Gulch Park. Easy Access to Downtown Denver, 6th Avenue, Highlands and Sloan's Lake Areas. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, A/C, and off street parking.



Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. Pet Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo filter program.



