All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1263 Quitman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1263 Quitman St
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:40 AM

1263 Quitman St

1263 Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1263 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 2 bed, 1 bath Duplex half a block from Light Rail and Dry Gulch Park. Easy Access to Downtown Denver, 6th Avenue, Highlands and Sloan's Lake Areas. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, A/C, and off street parking.

Owner pays for water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for gas/electricity. Pet Friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Move In Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo filter program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Off Street Parking, Hardwood Floors, Washer, Dryer, Air Conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Quitman St have any available units?
1263 Quitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 Quitman St have?
Some of 1263 Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Quitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Quitman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Quitman St is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Quitman St offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Quitman St offers parking.
Does 1263 Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Quitman St have a pool?
No, 1263 Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 1263 Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Quitman St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave
Denver, CO 80227
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University