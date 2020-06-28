All apartments in Denver
1263 Dahlia St.

1263 Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous 4 bed/2bath brick home in Mayfair! - This is a must see! This gorgeous brick home features it all! S/S appliances, newer fixtures, cozy fireplace in living room, bonus room, sunroom, and nice open floor plan! Enjoy the sauna in the basement on those cold Denver days! Basement has over-sized laundry room, living room and spacious bedrooms. Backyard is ready for your enjoyment, with a gas grill, water feature, spa and beautiful landscape. Over-sized two-car, heated garage with workshop and tons of storage. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Dahlia St. have any available units?
1263 Dahlia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1263 Dahlia St. have?
Some of 1263 Dahlia St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Dahlia St. currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Dahlia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Dahlia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Dahlia St. is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Dahlia St. offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Dahlia St. offers parking.
Does 1263 Dahlia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Dahlia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Dahlia St. have a pool?
No, 1263 Dahlia St. does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Dahlia St. have accessible units?
No, 1263 Dahlia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Dahlia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Dahlia St. does not have units with dishwashers.

