1263 Dahlia St.

on-site laundry pet friendly garage hot tub fireplace sauna

Gorgeous 4 bed/2bath brick home in Mayfair! - This is a must see! This gorgeous brick home features it all! S/S appliances, newer fixtures, cozy fireplace in living room, bonus room, sunroom, and nice open floor plan! Enjoy the sauna in the basement on those cold Denver days! Basement has over-sized laundry room, living room and spacious bedrooms. Backyard is ready for your enjoyment, with a gas grill, water feature, spa and beautiful landscape. Over-sized two-car, heated garage with workshop and tons of storage. This one won't last long!



(RLNE5410125)