Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1260 Humboldt St #12

1260 N Humboldt St · No Longer Available
Location

1260 N Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Lovely Unit in Cheeseman Park! 6-Month Lease To Start! - This renovated one bedroom unit is just steps away from Cheesman Park. Throughout the unit you will find plenty of natural light. The kitchen is open and spacious. Renovations throughout the unit have made this a wonderful place to call home.

Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!

Features
-Secured building
-Carpet/Vinyl/Hardwood Flooring
-Plenty of Storage Space

Parking
-1 reserved space

Laundry
-Shared laundry room

HVAC
-Central heat & Air Conditioning

Utilities
-Owner pays Water, Sewer, and Garbage
-Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, Internet, Cable, etc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4570511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have any available units?
1260 Humboldt St #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have?
Some of 1260 Humboldt St #12's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Humboldt St #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Humboldt St #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Humboldt St #12 pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Humboldt St #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Humboldt St #12 does offer parking.
Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Humboldt St #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have a pool?
No, 1260 Humboldt St #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have accessible units?
No, 1260 Humboldt St #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Humboldt St #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Humboldt St #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
