1260 Humboldt St #12

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Lovely Unit in Cheeseman Park! 6-Month Lease To Start! - This renovated one bedroom unit is just steps away from Cheesman Park. Throughout the unit you will find plenty of natural light. The kitchen is open and spacious. Renovations throughout the unit have made this a wonderful place to call home.



Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!



Features

-Secured building

-Carpet/Vinyl/Hardwood Flooring

-Plenty of Storage Space



Parking

-1 reserved space



Laundry

-Shared laundry room



HVAC

-Central heat & Air Conditioning



Utilities

-Owner pays Water, Sewer, and Garbage

-Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, Internet, Cable, etc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4570511)