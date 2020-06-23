1260 Humboldt St #12

Amenities
Lovely Unit in Cheeseman Park! 6-Month Lease To Start! - This renovated one bedroom unit is just steps away from Cheesman Park. Throughout the unit you will find plenty of natural light. The kitchen is open and spacious. Renovations throughout the unit have made this a wonderful place to call home.
Contact Lindsay at 720-414-2045 to view today!
Features
-Secured building
-Carpet/Vinyl/Hardwood Flooring
-Plenty of Storage Space
Parking
-1 reserved space
Laundry
-Shared laundry room
HVAC
-Central heat & Air Conditioning
Utilities
-Owner pays Water, Sewer, and Garbage
-Tenant pays Gas, Electricity, Internet, Cable, etc.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4570511)