1255 Jackson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9h2QeN2RR9m



Come check out this awesome duplex unit located in the Congress Park neighborhood of Denver! This property is an upstairs unit and features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets for storage. The layout is open and airy featuring many windows that allow natural light to flood in. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend in the shared backyard, or on the cozy front porch. Two-car garage can be rented for $200/month that is spacious enough for both parking and storage needs. The garage is accessible through the backyard and private side entrance leading to the unit. You will love this location as this property sits minutes from the Botanic Gardens, The Denver Zoo, Denver Country Club, and the countless restaurants and shops that Congress Park has to offer. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to both I-70 and I-25. This property won't be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Detached Oversized Garage

Utilities Included in Rent: Sewer & Trash Removal

Other Utilities (Paid by tenant): Flat fee for water: $25, Flat for gas: $45, Electric

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Detached 2-car garage for $200/month if desired

School District: Denver Public Schools



This property is currently vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.