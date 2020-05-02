All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

1255 Jackson Street

1255 Jackson St · (720) 730-7186
Location

1255 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9h2QeN2RR9m

Come check out this awesome duplex unit located in the Congress Park neighborhood of Denver! This property is an upstairs unit and features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in-unit washer and dryer, and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has been recently updated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinets for storage. The layout is open and airy featuring many windows that allow natural light to flood in. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather with your furry friend in the shared backyard, or on the cozy front porch. Two-car garage can be rented for $200/month that is spacious enough for both parking and storage needs. The garage is accessible through the backyard and private side entrance leading to the unit. You will love this location as this property sits minutes from the Botanic Gardens, The Denver Zoo, Denver Country Club, and the countless restaurants and shops that Congress Park has to offer. Commuting is a breeze with easy access to both I-70 and I-25. This property won't be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Detached Oversized Garage
Utilities Included in Rent: Sewer & Trash Removal
Other Utilities (Paid by tenant): Flat fee for water: $25, Flat for gas: $45, Electric
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Detached 2-car garage for $200/month if desired
School District: Denver Public Schools

This property is currently vacant. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Jackson Street have any available units?
1255 Jackson Street has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1255 Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1255 Jackson Street does offer parking.
Does 1255 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1255 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1255 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
