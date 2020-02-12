12461 Hickman Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

You won't want to miss this beautiful home.

Updated Ranch With Finished Basement

5 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

2,004 sqft



Nicely updated

Fenced Back Yard

Large lot with new grass and nice shade trees front and back.



$2,195 Rent / $2,000 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease

$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18

Call or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368

*** ACCEPTING SECTION 8 OR OTHER VOUCHERS ***

*** NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ***

Small Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance

No Cats Allowed

Available October 19, 2018



Just a block from School and a couple of blocks from parks.

Near Stapleton, Aurora mall, easy access to DIA, public transportation and much more.



