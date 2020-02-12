All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12461 Hickman Place

12461 East Hickman Place · No Longer Available
Location

12461 East Hickman Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You won't want to miss this beautiful home.
Updated Ranch With Finished Basement
5 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
2,004 sqft

Nicely updated
Fenced Back Yard
Large lot with new grass and nice shade trees front and back.

$2,195 Rent / $2,000 Deposit With 1 Year or Longer Lease
$35 Application Fee for background check per person over 18
Call or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368
*** ACCEPTING SECTION 8 OR OTHER VOUCHERS ***
*** NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ***
Small Dogs on a case by case bases, with breed approval and pet insurance
No Cats Allowed
Available October 19, 2018

Just a block from School and a couple of blocks from parks.
Near Stapleton, Aurora mall, easy access to DIA, public transportation and much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12461 Hickman Place have any available units?
12461 Hickman Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 12461 Hickman Place currently offering any rent specials?
12461 Hickman Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12461 Hickman Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12461 Hickman Place is pet friendly.
Does 12461 Hickman Place offer parking?
Yes, 12461 Hickman Place offers parking.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have a pool?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have a pool.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have accessible units?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12461 Hickman Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12461 Hickman Place does not have units with air conditioning.

