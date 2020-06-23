1228 E 13th Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3b79c10fb ----
1 bd/1 ba in great location just blocks from Cheeseman Park! Unit has tons of charm with hardwood flooring, crown molding detail, clawfoot bathtub and gas range in kitchen!
Pets welcome with $30/monthly pet rent and $250 refundable pet deposit $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Common utilities of $95/month with Wi-Fi and gas included. Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Resident pays electric and cable. FREE on-site washer/dryer.
PLEASE NOTE: Unit photos may not be of exact unit, but similar.