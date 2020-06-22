1224 E 13th Ave

Amenities
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73d2e9c040
Great location just blocks from Cheeseman Park. Hardwood flooring, tile baths and solid surface countertops in this newly remodeled garden-level unit with exposed brick.
Pets welcome with $30/monthly pet rent and $250 refundable pet deposit and $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Common utilities of $95/month with Wi-Fi included. Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Resident pays electric, gas and cable. Free on-site washer/dryer.
Please note: Photos and floor plan may not be of exact unit. This is a garden-level unit.