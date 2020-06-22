All apartments in Denver
Location

1224 East 13th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73d2e9c040 ----
*Ask about our leasing special*

Great location just blocks from Cheeseman Park. Hardwood flooring, tile baths and solid surface countertops in this newly remodeled garden-level unit with exposed brick.

Pets welcome with $30/monthly pet rent and $250 refundable pet deposit and $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Common utilities of $95/month with Wi-Fi included. Off-street parking available for $65/month.

Resident pays electric, gas and cable. Free on-site washer/dryer.

Please note: Photos and floor plan may not be of exact unit. This is a garden-level unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E 13th Ave have any available units?
1224 E 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 1224 E 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1224 E 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 1224 E 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1224 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1224 E 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 1224 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1224 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1224 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
