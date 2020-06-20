All apartments in Denver
1200 Vine Street - 1, Apt. 7-D.
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:08 AM

1200 Vine Street - 1, Apt. 7-D

1200 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
FOR RENT: $1525, 1 Bdrm, CLASSIC DOWNTOWN CONDO
1200 Vine Street, Unit 7-D, Denver, CO 80206.

$1525. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CHEESMAN PARK CONDO AVAILABLE WITH VIEWS!! One-bedroom Condo on 7th floor, West-facing unit with a stunning view of the Denver Capitol building amidst city lights and the Rocky Mountains looming behind. Continuous Balcony accessed off both the bedroom and the living room.

• Well-maintained, comfortable unit with classic features including maple kitchen cabinets and sturdy tile floors throughout the kitchen, entryway and bath area. Carpeting in living and bedroom, Ample Closet and Storage space in unit. Updated Appliances; Reserved Parking Space in Securely Gated Parking area with direct and safe access into building; Additional personal Storage Unit in building basement for secure storage of bikes, etc.; Monthly rental fee includes HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING, as well as Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling.

• The building has two Fob-controlled entries, a warm Reception Area, Laundry Facilities, Indoor Mailroom. Living in this community-friendly building allows the renter total access to the Penthouse that includes Party Rooms, Indoor Heated Rooftop Pool, and Outdoor Lounge, all with a 360º view of the greater Metropolitan area from. This condo is conveniently located two blocks from the Botanical Gardens, and near City Park, Rose Medical Center, Congress Park, entertainment, shopping (including Tattered Cover Bookstore!), a variety of dining options, and much more. MUST SEE TO FULLY APPRECIATE.

• 12-month lease. Tenant is responsible for Electricity and Cable. Sorry, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Renters Insurance is mandatory. Move-in fees includes: Deposit of $1500. Application Fee of $40. One-time Administrative Fee of $100. Professionally Managed by Epic Properties Colorado, LLC.
Contact: jojo@epicprops.co or call: (720) 277-9868

Tenant is to verify all information before entering into a lease agreement as the information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

