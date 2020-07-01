12 S. Jackson St. B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Modern Cherry Creek Townhome - Property Id: 20060



Half off any April 2020 rent w/ March agreement!



Beautiful, modern townhouse just steps from the best restaurants and shops in Cherry Creek. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit will delight with professionally designed kitchen, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, modern lighting and fantastic outdoor living space.



Main Floor

- Updated kitchen with stainless steel European appliances

- Hardwood floors

- Gas fireplace

- New skylight

- Formal dining room

- French door patio access



Upper Level

- Master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet

- 2nd bedroom with custom built-in closets

- Additional full bathroom

- Bonus closet



Basement

- Rec/entertainment room

- 3rd bedroom with custom built-in closets

- Updated bath

- Laundry



Unit features oversized, quiet front patio with entertaining area and backyard with grass. Also includes a detached 2 car heated garage. This unit goes to the highly rated Steck Elementary School.



Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20060

No Dogs Allowed



