12 S. Jackson St. B

Amenities
Modern Cherry Creek Townhome - Property Id: 20060
Half off any April 2020 rent w/ March agreement!
Beautiful, modern townhouse just steps from the best restaurants and shops in Cherry Creek. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit will delight with professionally designed kitchen, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, modern lighting and fantastic outdoor living space.
Main Floor
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel European appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Gas fireplace
- New skylight
- Formal dining room
- French door patio access
Upper Level
- Master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet
- 2nd bedroom with custom built-in closets
- Additional full bathroom
- Bonus closet
Basement
- Rec/entertainment room
- 3rd bedroom with custom built-in closets
- Updated bath
- Laundry
Unit features oversized, quiet front patio with entertaining area and backyard with grass. Also includes a detached 2 car heated garage. This unit goes to the highly rated Steck Elementary School.
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20060
Property Id 20060
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5648058)