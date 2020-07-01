All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 12 S. Jackson St. B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
12 S. Jackson St. B
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

12 S. Jackson St. B

12 South Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Modern Cherry Creek Townhome - Property Id: 20060

Half off any April 2020 rent w/ March agreement!

Beautiful, modern townhouse just steps from the best restaurants and shops in Cherry Creek. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit will delight with professionally designed kitchen, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, modern lighting and fantastic outdoor living space.

Main Floor
- Updated kitchen with stainless steel European appliances
- Hardwood floors
- Gas fireplace
- New skylight
- Formal dining room
- French door patio access

Upper Level
- Master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet
- 2nd bedroom with custom built-in closets
- Additional full bathroom
- Bonus closet

Basement
- Rec/entertainment room
- 3rd bedroom with custom built-in closets
- Updated bath
- Laundry

Unit features oversized, quiet front patio with entertaining area and backyard with grass. Also includes a detached 2 car heated garage. This unit goes to the highly rated Steck Elementary School.

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20060
Property Id 20060

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5648058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 S. Jackson St. B have any available units?
12 S. Jackson St. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 S. Jackson St. B have?
Some of 12 S. Jackson St. B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 S. Jackson St. B currently offering any rent specials?
12 S. Jackson St. B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 S. Jackson St. B pet-friendly?
No, 12 S. Jackson St. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 12 S. Jackson St. B offer parking?
Yes, 12 S. Jackson St. B offers parking.
Does 12 S. Jackson St. B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 S. Jackson St. B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 S. Jackson St. B have a pool?
No, 12 S. Jackson St. B does not have a pool.
Does 12 S. Jackson St. B have accessible units?
No, 12 S. Jackson St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 12 S. Jackson St. B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 S. Jackson St. B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University