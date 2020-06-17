All apartments in Denver
1192 Birch St
1192 Birch St

1192 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1192 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
One Bedroom by Medical Center: Hale / Glendale - Property Id: 264402

Our Hilltop location just east of Congress Park and one block from Lindsley Park puts you close to all of Denver's urban best. You're also just a short drive to downtown Denver. Ready for a living experience that's a little more authentic?

Community Features:
Brand New Fitness Center | Seasonal Pool| Community Garden | Elevator |Reserved Covered Parking | Onsite Laundry | Storage Closet

Interiors:
10-ft Ceilings | Plank Flooring | Large 150 Sq. Ft. Balconies | Faux Granite Counters | Stone Backsplash | Stainless Steel Appliances | Electric Cooktop Stove | Remote-Control Ceiling Fan | Baseboard Heating | Individual AC Unit | Dual Bedroom Closets | Linen Closet | Controlled Access Building | Park-Like Setting with Greenspace |Pet Friendly

Central Location:
82 Walkscore | Close to Trader Joe's, Bar Car, Snooze, and Cherry Creek Mall | Close to Attractions like Denver Botanic Gardens and Bluebird Theater | Easy Commute to Downtown Denver |
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264402
Property Id 264402

(RLNE5711957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Birch St have any available units?
1192 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 Birch St have?
Some of 1192 Birch St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Birch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Birch St is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Birch St offers parking.
Does 1192 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1192 Birch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Birch St have a pool?
Yes, 1192 Birch St has a pool.
Does 1192 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 1192 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1192 Birch St has units with dishwashers.

