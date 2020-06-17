1192 Birch St

Amenities
One Bedroom by Medical Center: Hale / Glendale - Property Id: 264402
Our Hilltop location just east of Congress Park and one block from Lindsley Park puts you close to all of Denver's urban best. You're also just a short drive to downtown Denver. Ready for a living experience that's a little more authentic?
Community Features:
Brand New Fitness Center | Seasonal Pool| Community Garden | Elevator |Reserved Covered Parking | Onsite Laundry | Storage Closet
Interiors:
10-ft Ceilings | Plank Flooring | Large 150 Sq. Ft. Balconies | Faux Granite Counters | Stone Backsplash | Stainless Steel Appliances | Electric Cooktop Stove | Remote-Control Ceiling Fan | Baseboard Heating | Individual AC Unit | Dual Bedroom Closets | Linen Closet | Controlled Access Building | Park-Like Setting with Greenspace |Pet Friendly
Central Location:
82 Walkscore | Close to Trader Joe's, Bar Car, Snooze, and Cherry Creek Mall | Close to Attractions like Denver Botanic Gardens and Bluebird Theater | Easy Commute to Downtown Denver |
