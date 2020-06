Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

One bedroom, one bathroom available the beginning for March. Fantastic location, across the street from Lindsley Park and Rose Medical Center, with a short walk to multiple restaurants, Trader Joes, and public transportation. Water, and trash included. Tenant will be responsible for Xcel, internet and TV. One reserved parking spot. Secure controlled access building. Laundry on site. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at pamela@woodruffpm.com or 720-789-8981.