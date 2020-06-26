All apartments in Denver
1175 Syracuse St
1175 Syracuse St

1175 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!!!
Cute 2 bed and 1 bath ranch home with a nice sized lot. Detached one car garage and off street parking. Located next to Verbena Park and Denison Park. Nearby schools are Ashley Elementary School and Montclair School of Academics. A variety of food options are available within a short distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

