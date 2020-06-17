All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1175 S Taos Way

1175 South Taos Way · (303) 839-1201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1175 South Taos Way, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1175 S Taos Way · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Home near Sanderson Gulch.... MAY Move in special !!!!! Two weeks free - MAY MOVE SPECIAL !!!!! Two weeks free

This charming ranch style home is located in a lovely established neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. The home has been recently remodeled and offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outdoor enthusiasts will love living near Sanderson Gulch Park and Trail where you can enjoy walking, biking, and bird watching.

The living room is spacious with large windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled with plenty of counter-tops space to cook and lots of storage

Down the hall (features extra closet space) are the 2 nice size bedrooms. They feature slat blinds, wood floors, large closets and lots of natural lighting! Off the kitchen is the third large bedroom again with lovely wood floors and large windows.

Enjoy your large backyard where you can relax and entertain guests. This is the perfect place to call home! This wonderful property has easy access to downtown and the mountains. There is plenty of shopping and dining nearby along with parks and outdoor recreation.

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Session Coffee and Strange Grounds. The home is situated by many great outdoor spaces. Godsman Park, Ruby hill park, Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail and Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail.

Hurry in this won't last long!

For 3D walk see link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t31YviFFnLY

Cooling Type - Ceiling fans
Utilities included - None
Parking - large driveway
Washer and Dryer
School District - Goldrick Elementary School, Godsman Elementary School and Schmitt Elementary Schoo

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

Visit EDGE at www.experiencedge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227. To enjoy immediate showing access call / text 1.888.883.1193 or visit https://use.rently.com/
(ED 2020-0108)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5459403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 S Taos Way have any available units?
1175 S Taos Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 S Taos Way have?
Some of 1175 S Taos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 S Taos Way currently offering any rent specials?
1175 S Taos Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 S Taos Way pet-friendly?
No, 1175 S Taos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1175 S Taos Way offer parking?
Yes, 1175 S Taos Way does offer parking.
Does 1175 S Taos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 S Taos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 S Taos Way have a pool?
No, 1175 S Taos Way does not have a pool.
Does 1175 S Taos Way have accessible units?
No, 1175 S Taos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 S Taos Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 S Taos Way does not have units with dishwashers.
