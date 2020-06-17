1175 S Taos Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Home near Sanderson Gulch.... MAY Move in special !!!!! Two weeks free - MAY MOVE SPECIAL !!!!! Two weeks free



This charming ranch style home is located in a lovely established neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. The home has been recently remodeled and offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outdoor enthusiasts will love living near Sanderson Gulch Park and Trail where you can enjoy walking, biking, and bird watching.



The living room is spacious with large windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled with plenty of counter-tops space to cook and lots of storage



Down the hall (features extra closet space) are the 2 nice size bedrooms. They feature slat blinds, wood floors, large closets and lots of natural lighting! Off the kitchen is the third large bedroom again with lovely wood floors and large windows.



Enjoy your large backyard where you can relax and entertain guests. This is the perfect place to call home! This wonderful property has easy access to downtown and the mountains. There is plenty of shopping and dining nearby along with parks and outdoor recreation.



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Session Coffee and Strange Grounds. The home is situated by many great outdoor spaces. Godsman Park, Ruby hill park, Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail and Sanderson Gulch Park & Trail.



Hurry in this won't last long!



For 3D walk see link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=t31YviFFnLY



Cooling Type - Ceiling fans

Utilities included - None

Parking - large driveway

Washer and Dryer

School District - Goldrick Elementary School, Godsman Elementary School and Schmitt Elementary Schoo



No Pets Allowed



