Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1175 Emerson St #206

1175 Emerson Street · (720) 452-1152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1175 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1175 Emerson St #206 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
1175 Emerson St #206 Available 09/14/20 Great One Bedroom Unit at the Riviera Apartments in Denver - Available September 14th! - 1 Bed/ 1 Bath condo in the Riviera Apartments in Denver! Close to Cheesman Park in Capitol Hill. This property boasts on-site laundry, a beautiful common courtyard with gas grill and lounge area and a passenger elevator! Unit #206 is a bright, second-floor unit with large, east-facing windows and a large bedroom - this rental also features modern track lighting in the kitchen, spacious closets, and a separate dining space. Underground parking is available for rent through the HOA or there is also street parking available. water, sewer, trash included in rent! Sorry, no pets allowed at this property. Schools: Moore K-8 school, Morey Middle school, East High school.

Pets: No
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: On site laundry, Common courtyard, Gas grill, Lounge area, passenger elevator
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Stormwater (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: On-street parking
School District: Denver County 1

The property will be vacant on August 29th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Emerson St #206 have any available units?
1175 Emerson St #206 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Emerson St #206 have?
Some of 1175 Emerson St #206's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Emerson St #206 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Emerson St #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Emerson St #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Emerson St #206 is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Emerson St #206 offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Emerson St #206 offers parking.
Does 1175 Emerson St #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Emerson St #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Emerson St #206 have a pool?
No, 1175 Emerson St #206 does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Emerson St #206 have accessible units?
No, 1175 Emerson St #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Emerson St #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Emerson St #206 has units with dishwashers.
