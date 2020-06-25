1160 South HarrisonStreet

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 2 Bed/1 Bath House w/ Garage near Wash Park - Property Id: 27605



2bed/1bath W/ Detached Garage. Available on June 1st, 2019.

1160 South Harrison Street

Price includes rent/trash, not power/internet/cable/water.

2 bed/1 bath house total 1054 sq feet. Closed rear Patio, Large fenced in Back Yard with small storage shed, underground sprinkler system. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble tile counters. Weekly lawn service and quarterly pest control services included.

Pets allowed w/ non refundable deposit.

Washer/Dryer included.

Street and garage parking available. Must obtain a free Parking Permit from the City and County of Denver for Street Parking.

Centrally located, close to at least 20 or more restaurants/many within walking distance, 1.5 miles from Wash Park, 3 minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 10 minutes from Downtown, 25 minutes from the airport.

Pictures are available upon request.

Please contact Rich Haller at 303-349-7339 Must see!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27605

(RLNE4891889)