Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1160 South HarrisonStreet

1160 S Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

1160 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 2 Bed/1 Bath House w/ Garage near Wash Park - Property Id: 27605

2bed/1bath W/ Detached Garage. Available on June 1st, 2019.
1160 South Harrison Street
Price includes rent/trash, not power/internet/cable/water.
2 bed/1 bath house total 1054 sq feet. Closed rear Patio, Large fenced in Back Yard with small storage shed, underground sprinkler system. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and marble tile counters. Weekly lawn service and quarterly pest control services included.
Pets allowed w/ non refundable deposit.
Washer/Dryer included.
Street and garage parking available. Must obtain a free Parking Permit from the City and County of Denver for Street Parking.
Centrally located, close to at least 20 or more restaurants/many within walking distance, 1.5 miles from Wash Park, 3 minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 10 minutes from Downtown, 25 minutes from the airport.
Pictures are available upon request.
Please contact Rich Haller at 303-349-7339 Must see!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27605
Property Id 27605

(RLNE4891889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have any available units?
1160 South HarrisonStreet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have?
Some of 1160 South HarrisonStreet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 South HarrisonStreet currently offering any rent specials?
1160 South HarrisonStreet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 South HarrisonStreet pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 South HarrisonStreet is pet friendly.
Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet offer parking?
Yes, 1160 South HarrisonStreet offers parking.
Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 South HarrisonStreet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have a pool?
No, 1160 South HarrisonStreet does not have a pool.
Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have accessible units?
No, 1160 South HarrisonStreet does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 South HarrisonStreet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 South HarrisonStreet has units with dishwashers.
