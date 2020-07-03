All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

116 W Maple

116 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 West Maple Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba8de3e0bc ---- This unit is available for an August 1 occupancy. We will begin hosting showings 45 days prior to that point. If you have any special needs, i.e. you are only in town in the immediate future and will not be able to tour the property later, please let us know and we can potentially schedule a showing sooner. This unit has an occupancy limit of two (2) people. Exceptions to this may apply if you are a couple or if you are related to other members of your party. Turn-Of-The-Century Up - Down Duplex Charmer .. Beautifully Remodeled.. High Ceilings And Oversized Windows With Lots Of Natural Light .. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout . Ample Wall Space To Display Your Favorite Artwork .. The Kitchen Offers Plenty Of Cabinets And Counter Space For Cooking And Entertaining, Tile Counters, Stainless Appliances .. 2 Bedrooms.. Back Sun Porch Provides Additional Living Space .. Fresh Neutral Colors .. Plenty Of Storage Space In Unfinished Basement.. Back Yard With Room For The Dog, Your Garden And Entertaining Friends . One Off-Street Garage Parking Space, Just Steps To Dailey Park And A Short Stroll Or Bike Ride To The Cherry Creek Bike Path .. Walking Distance To Many Hip Restaurants and Shops on S Broadway.. Easy Access To I-25, Light Rail, 6th Ave., Alameda. Two person occupancy preferred, additional rent of $75 / month for the additional person. Location Infomration http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baker,_Denver Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/J11QE2jktqw Additonal Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5934436181306292097?authkey=CPS3lr2s7oaNEA Map https://www.google.com/maps/preview#!q=116WMapleAve%2CDenver%2CCO&data=!4m10!1m9!4m8!1m3!1d785941!2d-105.456268!3d39.692884!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 W Maple have any available units?
116 W Maple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 W Maple have?
Some of 116 W Maple's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 W Maple currently offering any rent specials?
116 W Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 W Maple pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 W Maple is pet friendly.
Does 116 W Maple offer parking?
Yes, 116 W Maple offers parking.
Does 116 W Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 W Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 W Maple have a pool?
No, 116 W Maple does not have a pool.
Does 116 W Maple have accessible units?
No, 116 W Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 116 W Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 W Maple does not have units with dishwashers.

