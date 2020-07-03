116 W Maple

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba8de3e0bc ---- This unit is available for an August 1 occupancy. We will begin hosting showings 45 days prior to that point. If you have any special needs, i.e. you are only in town in the immediate future and will not be able to tour the property later, please let us know and we can potentially schedule a showing sooner. This unit has an occupancy limit of two (2) people. Exceptions to this may apply if you are a couple or if you are related to other members of your party. Turn-Of-The-Century Up - Down Duplex Charmer .. Beautifully Remodeled.. High Ceilings And Oversized Windows With Lots Of Natural Light .. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout . Ample Wall Space To Display Your Favorite Artwork .. The Kitchen Offers Plenty Of Cabinets And Counter Space For Cooking And Entertaining, Tile Counters, Stainless Appliances .. 2 Bedrooms.. Back Sun Porch Provides Additional Living Space .. Fresh Neutral Colors .. Plenty Of Storage Space In Unfinished Basement.. Back Yard With Room For The Dog, Your Garden And Entertaining Friends . One Off-Street Garage Parking Space, Just Steps To Dailey Park And A Short Stroll Or Bike Ride To The Cherry Creek Bike Path .. Walking Distance To Many Hip Restaurants and Shops on S Broadway.. Easy Access To I-25, Light Rail, 6th Ave., Alameda. Two person occupancy preferred, additional rent of $75 / month for the additional person. Location Infomration http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baker,_Denver Virtual Tour http://youtu.be/J11QE2jktqw Additonal Photos https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5934436181306292097?authkey=CPS3lr2s7oaNEA Map https://www.google.com/maps/preview#!q=116WMapleAve%2CDenver%2CCO&data=!4m10!1m9!4m8!1m3!1d785941!2d-105.456268!3d39.692884!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1