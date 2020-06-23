1149 Detroit St

Amenities

MOVE IN READY



9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



This 1912 Charming Denver Home is located near Cheeseman Park, City Park, with convenient access to Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd.



Details:

3BR/1BA (2 Conforming & 1 Non-Conforming)

Located in the heart of Congress Park neighborhood

Gorgeous, Original Hard Wood Floors (recently re-stained, not pictured!)

Large Closets For Storage

Astonishing, Decorative Fireplace

1,100+ Square Feet

Original Details and Charm

Well-Preserved since 1912

Gorgeous and Intricate Stained Glass Windows

Enclosed Back Yard with Garden Bed and Firepit

2 Off-Street Parking Spaces & Easy Street Parking

Huge Front Porch

Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Storage Space

BRAND NEW FURNACE

BRAND NEW ROOF

BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL for More Efficient Utility Usage

BRAND NEW DRYER

FRESH NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT

BRAND NEW BACKYARD FENCE

BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES (not pictured)

BRAND NEW BLINDS on all windows (not pictured)

Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven/Range, and Washer/Dryer.



Nearby to Trader Joe's, Cheeseman Park, City Park, Bluebird Theater, Congress Park, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.



$2,175 Rent/month - $2,175 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.