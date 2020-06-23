All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:44 AM

1149 Detroit St

1149 Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This 1912 Charming Denver Home is located near Cheeseman Park, City Park, with convenient access to Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd.

Details:
3BR/1BA (2 Conforming & 1 Non-Conforming)
Located in the heart of Congress Park neighborhood
Gorgeous, Original Hard Wood Floors (recently re-stained, not pictured!)
Large Closets For Storage
Astonishing, Decorative Fireplace
1,100+ Square Feet
Original Details and Charm
Well-Preserved since 1912
Gorgeous and Intricate Stained Glass Windows
Enclosed Back Yard with Garden Bed and Firepit
2 Off-Street Parking Spaces & Easy Street Parking
Huge Front Porch
Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Storage Space
BRAND NEW FURNACE
BRAND NEW ROOF
BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL for More Efficient Utility Usage
BRAND NEW DRYER
FRESH NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT
BRAND NEW BACKYARD FENCE
BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES (not pictured)
BRAND NEW BLINDS on all windows (not pictured)
Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven/Range, and Washer/Dryer.

Nearby to Trader Joe's, Cheeseman Park, City Park, Bluebird Theater, Congress Park, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.

$2,175 Rent/month - $2,175 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Detroit St have any available units?
1149 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 Detroit St have?
Some of 1149 Detroit St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1149 Detroit St offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Detroit St offers parking.
Does 1149 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Detroit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1149 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1149 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1149 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1149 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.
