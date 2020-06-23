1149 Detroit St

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
This 1912 Charming Denver Home is located near Cheeseman Park, City Park, with convenient access to Colfax Ave and Colorado Blvd.
Details:
3BR/1BA (2 Conforming & 1 Non-Conforming)
Located in the heart of Congress Park neighborhood
Gorgeous, Original Hard Wood Floors (recently re-stained, not pictured!)
Large Closets For Storage
Astonishing, Decorative Fireplace
1,100+ Square Feet
Original Details and Charm
Well-Preserved since 1912
Gorgeous and Intricate Stained Glass Windows
Enclosed Back Yard with Garden Bed and Firepit
2 Off-Street Parking Spaces & Easy Street Parking
Huge Front Porch
Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Storage Space
BRAND NEW FURNACE
BRAND NEW ROOF
BRAND NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL for More Efficient Utility Usage
BRAND NEW DRYER
FRESH NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT
BRAND NEW BACKYARD FENCE
BRAND NEW LIGHT FIXTURES (not pictured)
BRAND NEW BLINDS on all windows (not pictured)
Appliances Include: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven/Range, and Washer/Dryer.
Nearby to Trader Joe's, Cheeseman Park, City Park, Bluebird Theater, Congress Park, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.
$2,175 Rent/month - $2,175 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Leah @ 303-319-6891 or email Leah@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.