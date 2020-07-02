All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

1144 S Broadway Broadway

1144 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1144 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom on South Broadway - Property Id: 140117

Located along Denver's hip South Broadway area, Windsor at Broadway Station is the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, offering an urban lifestyle in a luxury community setting. Our location boasts some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment in the area, all within walking distance. And getting to Downtown Denver is as easy as walking to the light rail station just minutes away. Our contemporary one and two bedroom downtown Denver apartments include all the modern luxuries you desire with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, full size washer and dryers, private balconies and amazing views. Invite your friends over to take advantage of our countless five-star, resort-style amenities whether you are relaxing pool-side or soaking in the spa, catching the game on any one of our flat screen TVs, or playing a friendly game of billiards in our oversized clubroom you are sure to have a great time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140117p
Property Id 140117

(RLNE5364232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have any available units?
1144 S Broadway Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have?
Some of 1144 S Broadway Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 S Broadway Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1144 S Broadway Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 S Broadway Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 S Broadway Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway offer parking?
No, 1144 S Broadway Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 S Broadway Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 1144 S Broadway Broadway has a pool.
Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1144 S Broadway Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 S Broadway Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 S Broadway Broadway has units with dishwashers.

