1143- Syracuse St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



This 2 Bed 1 bath unit has been remodeled and in a great location. Washer and dryer in unit. Trash included in rent, tenant to pay all other utilities. Pets may be negotiable with pet deposit. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. There is an application fee per applicant over the age of 18. No smoking. To view our rental criteria visit our website www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call to schedule your showing