All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1143- Syracuse St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1143- Syracuse St
Last updated November 17 2019 at 9:45 AM

1143- Syracuse St

1143 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1143 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 2 Bed 1 bath unit has been remodeled and in a great location. Washer and dryer in unit. Trash included in rent, tenant to pay all other utilities. Pets may be negotiable with pet deposit. Security deposit equal to one full months rent for well qualified applicants. There is an application fee per applicant over the age of 18. No smoking. To view our rental criteria visit our website www.DenverRealtyGroup.com. Call to schedule your showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143- Syracuse St have any available units?
1143- Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1143- Syracuse St have?
Some of 1143- Syracuse St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143- Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
1143- Syracuse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143- Syracuse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143- Syracuse St is pet friendly.
Does 1143- Syracuse St offer parking?
No, 1143- Syracuse St does not offer parking.
Does 1143- Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143- Syracuse St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143- Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 1143- Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 1143- Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 1143- Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 1143- Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143- Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University