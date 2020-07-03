1137 Sherman St 16

Amenities

Historic Capitol Hill Condo - Property Id: 167344



Charming condo with turn of the 20th Century architectural details.

Live in Capitol Hill, one of Denver's most sought after neighborhoods, and walk everywhere you need to go with a Walk Score of 94.

- Newly refinished hardwood floors

- Large original claw foot tub for soaking your cares away

- Fully furnished with all you need plus all of the little touches (linens, towels, cooking needs, coffee, cleaning supplies, etc) so you can just show up with your suitcase and make yourself at home

- Walk to groceries, restaurants, bars, museums, bike rental and the 16th street mall



The condo has been successfully rented as a high end AirBnB for over a year with 5 star reviews and Superhost status.

