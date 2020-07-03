All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1137 Sherman St 16

1137 Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1137 Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Capitol Hill Condo - Property Id: 167344

Charming condo with turn of the 20th Century architectural details.
Live in Capitol Hill, one of Denver's most sought after neighborhoods, and walk everywhere you need to go with a Walk Score of 94.
- Newly refinished hardwood floors
- Large original claw foot tub for soaking your cares away
- Fully furnished with all you need plus all of the little touches (linens, towels, cooking needs, coffee, cleaning supplies, etc) so you can just show up with your suitcase and make yourself at home
- Walk to groceries, restaurants, bars, museums, bike rental and the 16th street mall

The condo has been successfully rented as a high end AirBnB for over a year with 5 star reviews and Superhost status.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167344p
Property Id 167344

(RLNE5221568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Sherman St 16 have any available units?
1137 Sherman St 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 Sherman St 16 have?
Some of 1137 Sherman St 16's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Sherman St 16 currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Sherman St 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Sherman St 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Sherman St 16 is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Sherman St 16 offer parking?
No, 1137 Sherman St 16 does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Sherman St 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Sherman St 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Sherman St 16 have a pool?
No, 1137 Sherman St 16 does not have a pool.
Does 1137 Sherman St 16 have accessible units?
No, 1137 Sherman St 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Sherman St 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Sherman St 16 has units with dishwashers.

