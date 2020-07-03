All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

1125 York St

1125 York Street · (720) 715-8437
Location

1125 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING 7/2**

This charming Denver Square is just steps to the Denver Botanical Gardens. Great space and ceiling height throughout, appropriate renovations in the kitchen and bathrooms. Private and secure backyard provides great space for entertaining. Main level includes 2 fireplaces, study room, large living room, dining space and open kitchen with large island. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, additional bathroom. Basement includes laundry with washer/dryer and a couple of very large storage rooms for your toys and extra stuff. Both off street parking up front and and a garage which could be used for parking or for additional storage. Easy access to Downtown, Cherry Creek, Cheesman and Congress Parks, great restaurants, shops and nightlife on Colfax.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Pet friendly. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Renovated Kitchen, Private Backyard, Large Garage, Old World Charm, Amazing Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 York St have any available units?
1125 York St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 York St have?
Some of 1125 York St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 York St currently offering any rent specials?
1125 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 York St is pet friendly.
Does 1125 York St offer parking?
Yes, 1125 York St offers parking.
Does 1125 York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 York St have a pool?
No, 1125 York St does not have a pool.
Does 1125 York St have accessible units?
No, 1125 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 York St does not have units with dishwashers.
