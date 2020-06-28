All apartments in Denver
1122 Fillmore Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

1122 Fillmore Street

1122 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 15 business days after a lease is signed!

This home is in one of the most desirable areas in Denver. Congress Park provides easy access to Downtown Denver, Botanical Gardens, The Denver Zoo and all the other wonderful attractions in the area.This 1920’s bungalow is located on a quiet tree-lined street and has outstanding curb appeal.You will love the new kitchen and updated bathroom. There are hardwood floors and a full basement. The home has sprinklers for the yard and central air conditioning. The backyard is full of flowers and plants. There is also a 1 car garage off of the alley. This is a charming home. Don’t miss it. Pets - 2 DogsCooling Type - A/CUtilities included - TrashLaundry - W/DFireplace - YesParking -Detached 1 Car GarageBasement -Finished School District -DenverFor applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Fillmore Street have any available units?
1122 Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Fillmore Street have?
Some of 1122 Fillmore Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 1122 Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 1122 Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
