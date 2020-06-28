1122 Fillmore Street

Amenities

This home is in one of the most desirable areas in Denver. Congress Park provides easy access to Downtown Denver, Botanical Gardens, The Denver Zoo and all the other wonderful attractions in the area.This 1920’s bungalow is located on a quiet tree-lined street and has outstanding curb appeal.You will love the new kitchen and updated bathroom. There are hardwood floors and a full basement. The home has sprinklers for the yard and central air conditioning. The backyard is full of flowers and plants. There is also a 1 car garage off of the alley. This is a charming home. Don’t miss it. Pets - 2 DogsCooling Type - A/CUtilities included - TrashLaundry - W/DFireplace - YesParking -Detached 1 Car GarageBasement -Finished School District -DenverFor applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com

