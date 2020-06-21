All apartments in Denver
1120 Olive St

1120 Olive Street · (630) 390-6650
Location

1120 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAIL 08/14/2020

12 Month Lease Term Options!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family brick home in the Montclair neighborhood of Denver. This sizable 1760+ sq ft home features 7 total rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathrooms, all appliances included, brick fireplace, plenty of closets for storage, and a 2 car attached garage. This home has plenty of character!

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Denver Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet.

Rent $2,295/month & Security Deposit $2,295

Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max).

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com.

To Apply, please visit NewAgeRE.com $40 Application Fee Per Applicant & All Adults Must Be Listed On The Lease.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Olive St have any available units?
1120 Olive St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Olive St have?
Some of 1120 Olive St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Olive St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Olive St pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Olive St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1120 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Olive St does offer parking.
Does 1120 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Olive St have a pool?
No, 1120 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 1120 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
