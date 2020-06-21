1120 Olive St

Amenities

AVAIL 08/14/2020



12 Month Lease Term Options!



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family brick home in the Montclair neighborhood of Denver. This sizable 1760+ sq ft home features 7 total rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathrooms, all appliances included, brick fireplace, plenty of closets for storage, and a 2 car attached garage. This home has plenty of character!



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Denver Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet.



Rent $2,295/month & Security Deposit $2,295



Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max).



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com.



To Apply, please visit NewAgeRE.com $40 Application Fee Per Applicant & All Adults Must Be Listed On The Lease.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com