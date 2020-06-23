1110 Downing Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0fe9f9066 ----

Eleventh offers 8 apartments in 2 classic ?Denver Square? brick houses. These apartments feature original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and beautiful carved-wood fireplace mantels. The kitchens have lots of cabinet space, laundry facilities are on-site, and there is a shared back patio.

Located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Downing, in the heart of Capitol Hill neighborhood, Eleventh is close to restaurants, groceries, and coffee shops, including Whole Foods, Snarf?s, Potager, Dazbog Coffee and Jelly Cafe.