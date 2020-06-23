All apartments in Denver
1110 Downing Street
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1110 Downing Street

1110 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
fireplace
Eleventh offers 8 apartments in 2 classic ?Denver Square? brick houses. These apartments feature original hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and beautiful carved-wood fireplace mantels. The kitchens have lots of cabinet space, laundry facilities are on-site, and there is a shared back patio.
Located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Downing, in the heart of Capitol Hill neighborhood, Eleventh is close to restaurants, groceries, and coffee shops, including Whole Foods, Snarf?s, Potager, Dazbog Coffee and Jelly Cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Downing Street have any available units?
1110 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Downing Street have?
Some of 1110 Downing Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Downing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1110 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 1110 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 1110 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
