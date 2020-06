Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful one of kind ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill - Welcome home to this beautiful one of a kind condo ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious condo with secured entrance. Condo is on the top floor with two outdoor living areas including a huge west facing balcony. In-unit washer and dryer, original fireplace and mantel. Harwood floors and 20 foot vaulted ceiling in the living room. Open kitchen with new refrigerator and dishwasher.

Ready to move in and enjoy!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855469)